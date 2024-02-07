Turkey's annual inflation rate reaches 64.86 percent in January

(MENAFN) In January, Turkey's annual inflation rate reached 64.86 percent, as reported by the country's statistical office, TurkStat, on Monday.



The highest increase on a yearly basis was observed in hotels, cafes, and restaurants at 92.27 percent, while clothing and footwear showed the lowest increase at 40.62 percent.



For the month of January alone, consumer prices rose by 6.7 percent. The 12-month rolling inflation rate for January 2024 stood at 54.72 percent, according to TurkStat.



A recent survey conducted by a Turkish news agency had predicted a 64.77 percent annual rise and a 6.84 percent monthly increase.



Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek explained that the 6.7 percent monthly inflation in January was attributed to temporary effects, while the annual inflation was slightly lower at 64.9 percent.



He emphasized that these temporary effects, which significantly impacted the January rate, are not expected to alter the overall trend of inflation.



"As of February, we expect monthly inflation to fall significantly and remain in line with our forecast path. Annual inflation will see a significant decline in the second half of the year," he further mentioned.



"Maintaining price stability is our main priority," the minister stated.

