Virtual Assistant India Recognized As One Of The Top Ecommerce Marketing Agencies By Selectedfirms

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Virtual Assistant India, a leading provider of professional virtual assistance services, has earned a coveted spot among the top eCommerce marketing agencies in the list created by SelectedFirms. This prestigious recognition highlights Virtual Assistant India's expertise in guiding businesses through the complex eCommerce landscape with dedicated virtual assistants and proven strategies.



SelectedFirms is a B2B marketplace that curates lists of top-tier agencies by evaluating their caliber based on testimonials, reviews, and portfolios. With a database of over 1,900 verified agencies and a vast repository of customer reviews, SelectedFirms provides users with a reliable guide to finding the best professionals for their specific needs. Being listed among the best by renowned B2B review and rating platforms like SelectedFirms is a significant milestone for Virtual Assistant India.



On this accomplishment, Mr. Rohit Bhateja, Advisor/Consultant at Virtual Assistant India, stated, "In eCommerce, itï¿1⁄2s not the survival of the fittest, itï¿1⁄2s the survival of the most adaptable. We provide that adaptability to online retailers by freeing up their time and resources to focus on core business functions.ï¿1⁄2



ï¿1⁄2Our clients appreciate the results they attain through our eCommerce marketing solutions, leading to positive client reviews and recognitions on pre-eminent platforms like SelectedFirms. Such achievements fuel our motivation and inspire us to continue delivering exceptional results and innovative solutions,ï¿1⁄2 he further added.



Virtual Assistant India's recognition by SelectedFirms further solidifies its position as a leading player in the world of virtual assistance and eCommerce marketing. Businesses seeking to navigate the digital marketplace with confidence can now turn to Virtual Assistant India for dedicated support to achieve their eCommerce marketing goals.

About Virtual Assistant India

Virtual Assistant India has been empowering businesses for over two decades with a wide range of professional virtual assistance services. With a team of over 1200 skilled virtual assistants and a proven track record of success, Virtual Assistant India has garnered numerous accolades, including Top Business Services Company from GoodFirms, Top IT Services Company from SelectedFirms, and Top Digital Marketing Agency from DesignRush.



Partnering with Virtual Assistant India lets its clients hire experts from various domains, some of them being



eCommerce virtual assistants

SEO virtual assistants

Amazon PPC virtual assistant

eBay virtual assistant



Visit the official website - to know more about their services.



Company :-Virtual Assistant India

User :- Allyson Tobin

Email :...

Phone :-5852830055

Url :-