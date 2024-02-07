Accor Rewards ALL Event Planners With 'The Choice Is Yours' Incentives

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, February 2024 - Global hospitality leader Accor is rewarding event planners with a host of value-added benefits with its industry leading 'The Choice is Yours' offer. Available to ALL (Accor Live Limitless) and Accor Plus members who book a social celebration, wedding, business meeting or conference at an Accor hotel in India, the offer is designed to give planners a choice of benefits to choose from to suit their specific event requirements and budget.



Qualifying planners who book an event until 31 December 2024 will receive up to a 30 percent deduction on the master bill. The offer also includes a choice of a complimentary upgrade to the next higher category meeting or catering package, or one complimentary guest room for every ten guest rooms booked. ALL and Accor Plus members will delight in the double rewards points offered for qualifying events.



This unmatched offer empowers qualifying planners to tailor their social celebrations, weddings, business meetings and conferences to their specific requirements and budgets at any Accor hotel in India.



Commenting on the company's incentives for event and meeting planners, Ms. Pratima Badhwar, Head of Commercial, Accor India and South Asia, said, "Accor is committed to providing the best-in-class experiences for our guests and partners. 'The Choice is Yours' offer exemplifies our commitment to the MICE industry by offering tailored benefits and an unparalleled level of flexibility. We believe this initiative will transform the way events are planned, setting a new standard for excellence in hospitality and contributing to the growth of the industry."



Accor's 'The Choice is Yours' offer for ALL and Accor Plus members is available at Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Novotel, Grand Mercure, Mercure, ibis and ibis Styles hotels.





About Accor



Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5 400 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.









ABOUT ACCOR live limitless

ALL- Accor Live Limitless is a daily Lifestyle companion. ALL harnesses and enhances the brands, services and partnerships offered by the Accor ecosystem. ALL delivers meaningful experiences and rewards to its most engaged customers while enabling them to work live, and play, far beyond their stay, at home and around the world. Thanks to this rich value proposition, Accor is bringing its Augmented Hospitality strategy to life with new digital platforms, iconic partnerships (Credit Cards, Mobility, Airlines, Entertainment with AEG, IMG, Paris Saint-Germain) and global roll-out plan for all its guests and loyalty members.

