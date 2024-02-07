Fifth Meeting Of Somalia Quint Member States Convenes In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The United Arab Emirates hosted the fifth meeting of Somalia Quint Member States which included representatives from the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States, in Abu Dhabi.

The participants welcomed the participation of the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The meeting held under the theme“United for a More Prosperous Somalia” examined the current situation in Somalia, particularly security, political and humanitarian issues, and discussed ways to help support Somalia in its endeavors toward achieving long-term peace, security, stability, and development which included discussions on the development of comprehensive strategic road map for 2024.

The participants affirmed their support to the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia, upholding its endorsement for Somalia's reconciliation efforts to achieve stability. In this regard, the importance of collaborative efforts and coordination with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union to ensure security in the Horn of Africa, as well as for dialogue and diplomacy was underlined.

The meeting also discussed the progress achieved by the National Consultative Council and the political leaders of Somalia, and emphasized the importance of ensuring a political process that includes the contributions of Somali citizens.

Moreover, Somalia's efforts to significantly engage in regional and international forums, through joining the East African Community (EAC) was underscored.

The meeting examined the steps taken by the Federal Government of Somalia towards achieving stronger economic development and climate resilience.

At the conclusion of the meeting partners expressed their deep appreciation to the UAE for hosting the session, and agreed to reconvene for a sixth meeting of the Somalia Quint in London.

