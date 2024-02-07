Press Release: Regarding The Visit Of H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Republic Of Türkiye, To Libya

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Libya on 7 February 2024.
During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as current developments in Libya and the region will be discussed.
