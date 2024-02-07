               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Press Release: Regarding The Visit Of H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Republic Of Türkiye, To Libya


2/7/2024 3:04:52 AM

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo

H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Libya on 7 February 2024.

During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as current developments in Libya and the region will be discussed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MENAFN07022024002747001784ID1107820799

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search