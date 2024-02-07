Kuwait Condemns Istanbul Shooting

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday denounced a shooting that took place in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Tuesday and claimed the lives of several people, including policemen. The ministry reiterated Kuwait's categorical rejection of violence and terrorism, while offering condolence to Turkiye and victims' families and wishing a swift recovery of those injured in the attack. (end) mt

