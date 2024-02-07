Political Parties Conclude Campaigns For General Elections In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Political parties in Pakistan conclude their political campaigns with final boosts at midnight for the general elections to be held on February 8th.

According to the directives by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), all political parties and independent candidates contesting in the general elections concluded their election campaigns making the last day efforts to convince the voters in their favor.

Before the campaign ended, the political contestants had visited different constituencies to woo voters, held rallies, public gatherings, door-to-door campaigns and corner meetings.

The business related to publicity material for the candidates picked up a momentum as the demand for flexes, handbills, posters, flags, badges, stickers and banners rose significantly. The streets have been crowded with banners, stickers and posters of the electoral candidates trying to swing the vote in their favor.

There are a total of 5,121 candidates running for the race of 271 National Assembly seats while 12,695 candidates are running for the 577 provincial assembly seats in all four provinces of Pakistan.

Over 128 million voters will exercise their right to vote on February 8th where all the major political parties have released their manifestos to outline their framework for governing the country for next five years.

The former ruling political party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is almost kept out of the race as ECP declared the party elections invalid but the party supported candidates are contesting the elections as independents.

The three times former prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif is leading his partyآ's campaign after ending his yearsآ' long self exile and gained momentum to contest the general elections advocating his commitment for the better future of Pakistan.

Despite the security challenges that emerged after the recent incidents of violence in Pakistanآ's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, the caretaker government and ECP have expressed their full commitment to ensure free, transparent and peaceful elections in the country.

The police are the first responders to any law and order situation but the Pakistan army has been deployed outside most sensitive polling stations and plays their role in the security of printing presses during the printing of ballot papers.

ECP had completed the task of delivering 260 million ballot papers to district returning officers while the delivery of ballot papers to their respective polling stations had started a day before the elections.

A large number of foreign journalists and observers have arrived in Pakistan to monitor and cover the election exercise. The government has announced a public holiday across the country to facilitate the voters for exercising their basic right for a better turnout on Election Day. (end)

sbk











MENAFN07022024000071011013ID1107820793