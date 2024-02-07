US House Rejects Israel Aid Bill, Excluding Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- The US House of Representatives rejected late Tuesday a standalone bill led by Republicans to send military aid packages worth USD 17.6 billion to the Israeli occupation.

The draft did not receive the required two-third majority votes, as results were 250 for to 180. Even if the bill got approved, it would face opposition at the Senate as Democrats want a more inclusive bill that involves sending aid to Ukraine, international humanitarian funding, and providing new fundings for border control.

The voting results came as a defeat to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who opposed the Democratic party's efforts to combine funding Israel with sending military assistance to Ukraine.

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that the US administration strongly opposed the standalone bill to provide aid to Israel that President Joe Biden threatened to wield his veto if the bill does pass.

Bidenآ's comprehensive alternative bill includes providing USD 20 billion for border security, giving the federal government temporary authority to expel migrants once the number of crossings exceeds a threshold, accelerating and raising standards of asylum claims, and other issues related to the migrant flow crisis from Mexico to the US.

It also included additional funding for Ukraine worth USD 60 billion and US 14.1 billion for the Israeli occupation and its allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (end)

amm









MENAFN07022024000071011013ID1107820792