Kuwait Amir Congratulates Grenada On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Wednesday to Governor-General of Grenada Cecile La Grenade on the occasion of her country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished her good health and wellbeing, and Grenada further progress and prosperity. (end) zhm

