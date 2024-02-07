Kuwait Deputy Amir Congratulates Grenada On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Wednesday to Governor-General of Grenada Cecile La Grenade on the occasion of her country's national day. (pickup previous) zhm

