Hongchan, Yuxi Give China Another Diving Gold

Doha, Qatar: Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi gave China another diving gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024, cruising to victory in the women's synchronized 10-meter platform yesterday.

The result was never in doubt for the Chinese stars, who teamed up to capture their third straight world title in the event after finishing 1-2 in the 10-meter individual event a day earlier at the Hamad Aquatic Centre in Doha.

In artistic swimming, China also romped to victory in the team technical event, while Jacqueline Simoneau gave Canada its first world championship since 1991 in the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming with a gold in women's solo free.

Quan and Chen led comfortably after every round, setting the tone with a near-perfect opening dive, barely rippling the water as they went in side by side.

They finished with 362.22 points, receiving several perfect 10s along the way. They were far ahead of silver medalists Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae of North Korea at 320.70, while the bronze went to Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Britain with 299.34.

The Chinese have won 13 straight world titles in women's synchronized platform since settling for silver when the event made its debut at the 1998 championships in Perth, Australia.

Quan and Chen will be overwhelming favorites for the gold at the Paris Olympics this summer. The Chinese women have never lost a synchronized competition off the big tower since it was added to the Summer Games program in 2000.

The 27-year-old Simoneau topped the solo free field with 264.8207 points, while Greece's Evangelia Platanioti settled for silver at 253.2833.

It was a reversal of their positions in the solo technical event, which had Platanioti taking the gold ahead of Simoneau.

The bronze went to Vasilina Khandoshka of Belarus, who is competing in Doha as a neutral athlete under sanctions imposed against Russia and her native country over the invasion of Ukraine. She finished with 245.1042.

Russia, a long-time powerhouse in artistic swimming, declined to compete as neutral individuals in Doha.

The victory by Simoneau was Canada's first since Sylvie Fréchette won the solo event at the 1991 worlds in Perth.

China added to its triumph in acrobatic team with gold-winning marks of 299.8712 in team technical.

Spain claimed the silver at 275.8925, edging bronze medalist Japan's 275.8787.

The United States just missed out on its second medal of the meet, finishing fourth.

China has won four gold medals each in diving and artistic swimming through the first five days of the championships in Doha, the first to be held in Middle East.

The eight golds are as many as every other country combined, though the US and Australia are expected to make a big move up the medal table when swimming begins on Sunday.