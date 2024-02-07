The Evolving Her2 Antibodies Market In The Healthcare Sector By Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) is used to control the protein on the cell surface that helps the cell to grow.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) is used to control the protein on the cell surface that helps the cell to grow. It belongs to the family epidermal growth factor receptors. It is a trans-membrane tyrosine kinase receptor. The changes in HER2 result in the expansion of the tumor. If there are more than two cells of the HER2 gene, than it results in excessive amount of Her2 Antibodies Market protein being made, and it is called overexpression of HER2. HER2 expression is detected on cell membranes of epithelial cells in the gastrointestinal tract, skin, breast, urinary tract, placenta, skeleton muscle cell, and on the heart. In fatal tissue, HER2 expression is mostly higher than normal adult tissue .HER2 breast cancer is one of the aggressive types of breast cancer caused due to over-expression of the HER2 protein.

1. Trastuzumab (Herceptin):

Trastuzumab, a monoclonal antibody, has been a groundbreaking therapy in HER2-positive breast cancer. By specifically binding to the HER2 receptor, it inhibits signaling pathways that drive cancer cell growth. Its efficacy in both early and metastatic stages has made it a cornerstone in the treatment paradigm, significantly improving outcomes for patients.

2. Lapatinib (Tykerb):

Lapatinib, a dual tyrosine kinase inhibitor, disrupts HER2 and EGFR (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor) pathways, impeding cancer cell proliferation. Often used in combination with other agents, Lapatinib has shown promise in overcoming resistance to other HER2-targeted therapies, providing a valuable option in the therapeutic arsenal.

3. Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine (Kadcyla):

This antibody-drug conjugate combines the specificity of Trastuzumab with a cytotoxic payload, creating a targeted approach to destroy cancer cells. Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine has demonstrated efficacy in patients with advanced HER2-positive breast cancer, offering a unique mechanism of action that minimizes systemic toxicity.

4. Pertuzumab (Perjeta):

Pertuzumab, another monoclonal antibody, complements Trastuzumab by blocking HER2 dimerization, further inhibiting downstream signaling pathways. Its approval in neoadjuvant and metastatic settings has expanded treatment options, demonstrating improved outcomes when used in combination with other HER2-targeted agents.

5. Everolimus (Afinitor):

Everolimus, an mTOR (mammalian Target of Rapamycin) inhibitor, is often employed in conjunction with HER2-targeted therapies. By disrupting the mTOR pathway, Everolimus hinders cell growth and angiogenesis, presenting a promising strategy to overcome resistance and enhance the efficacy of existing treatments.

Surge in Usage in Breast Cancer Treatment

Increase in prevalence of breast cancer and rise in demand for targeted therapies contribute toward the growth of the market. In addition, surge in healthcare expenditure and collaborations & partnerships between key players to facilitate development of HER2 antibodies are some factors, which augment the market growth for HER2 antibodies.

