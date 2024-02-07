Bluesky Immigration Expands Its Horizon To Dubai, Introducing Seamless Student Visa Services And Immigration Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BlueSky Immigration, a leading name in the immigration and study visa consultancy sphere, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Dubai, strategically located at Tanvi Business Center, Nissan Showroom 1, Airport Road, Deira, Port Saeed, Dubai, 118467.With an established presence in countries like India, Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Malaysia, BlueSky Immigration continues its global expansion to cater to the growing demand for reliable and efficient immigration services. The new office in Dubai serves as a testament to the company's commitment to providing top-notch solutions to individuals aspiring to study or immigrate to Australia, Canada, and UK.BlueSky Immigration has gained a reputation for its excellence in visa assistance and immigration services, and the Dubai branch is poised to uphold and enhance this standard. The services offered at the Dubai office include Student Visa Assistance for Australia, Canada, and UK, as well as comprehensive Immigration Services for Australia and Canada.The contact number for BlueSky Immigration's Dubai office is +971-566099511, and further information can be found on their website: .Mr Shayaz Khan, the CEO of BlueSky Immigration, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "Dubai is a hub for individuals aspiring to pursue international education and embark on new journeys through immigration. We are thrilled to bring our expertise to Dubai and assist individuals in achieving their dreams."BlueSky Immigration's Head Office is located in Sydney , with the Processing Head Office situated in Delhi , India. The company's commitment to excellence, coupled with its extensive global network, ensures that clients receive unparalleled support throughout their visa and immigration processes.For media inquiries, please contact:ShazamanDirectorBlueSky ImmigrationEmail: ...Phone: +91 9871 200 412

