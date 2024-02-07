Acharya Pramod Krishnam Preparing To Quit Congress: Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 7 (IANS) Spiritual leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the Congress' ticket from Lucknow, is likely to part ways with the grand old party, say sources close to him.

Though Krishnam has neither denied nor confirmed the speculation about his likely exit from the Congress, sources close to him claim that a decision has been made in this regard.

“Politics is a game of possibilities. As of now, neither have I left the Congress nor has the Congress left me,” Krishnam stated.

The spiritual leader made waves recently when he supported the BJP on the Ram temple issue and then invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Kalki Dham temple in Sambhal on February 19.

Krishnam had recently attended the 'Prana Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

“There is no bar on attending the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, so being there was not a crime. Similarly, there is no restriction on meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. However, if the Congress feels that I have committed a crime, I am ready to accept any punishment,” said Krishnam.

He further added,“Yes, I met Yogi Adityanath to invite him to the Kalki Dham programme on February 19. I had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi also to invite him to lay the foundation stone. He will be there and I am sure the Chief Minister will be there too.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister responded to Pramod Krishnam's post on X.“It is a privilege for me to be a part of this sacred occasion associated with faith and devotion. Heartfelt gratitude to you for the invitation @AcharyaPramodk Ji.”

Earlier, in his post, Krishnam stated,“I had the privilege of inviting the illustrious Prime Minister of India, Respected Shri @narendramodi Ji, to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the“Shri Kalki Dham” being organized on 19th February. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honourable Prime Minister for accepting this. @PMOIndia.”

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, said to be an advisor to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been upset after he was not named the UPCC chief.

