American state moves to prohibit ‘hog-tying’ by law enforcement

(MENAFN) In a unanimous decision, the Washington State Senate has passed a groundbreaking bill that aims to prohibit law enforcement from using the controversial practice of 'hog-tying' on suspects. The move comes in the wake of heightened concerns, with some lawmakers pointing to the tragic case of Manuel Ellis in 2020, where the use of hog-tying is alleged to have led to his suffocation while in police custody.



The legislative proposal, sponsored by Democratic State Senator Yasmin Trudeau, swiftly made its way through the Senate without encountering any opposition during the recent vote. Senator Trudeau invoked the memory of Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old man who tragically lost his life as a result of being hog-tied – a restraint method involving the binding of a suspect's hands and feet together behind their back.



"He was loved, and he was somebody's family member. And I think any of us on the floor would not want our family member to spend the final moments of their life in this inhumane way," expressed Senator Trudeau during the Senate proceedings.



The bill will now proceed to the state House for a separate vote before potentially reaching the governor's desk. The unanimous support in the Senate indicates a growing consensus among lawmakers to address the perceived dangers and inhumanity associated with hog-tying.



State Senator John Lovick, a supporter of the measure and a former state trooper with over three decades of service, characterized the restraint method as "dehumanizing." Drawing from personal experiences, he shared, "I have lived with the shame of watching a person get hog-tied." The legislation reflects a collective effort to bring about systemic change in policing practices, particularly those deemed detrimental to the well-being and safety of individuals in custody.



Despite recommendations against hog-tying by the state's attorney general in a 2022 policy paper, and the longstanding advisory from the United States Department of Justice dating back to 1995, some local police agencies in Washington State still permit the use of this controversial technique in their guidelines. The potential statewide ban signals a commitment to align law enforcement practices with evolving standards and prioritize the prevention of harm associated with positional asphyxia, a condition resulting from a lack of oxygen that can arise from the use of hog-tying. As the legislative process unfolds, stakeholders are closely watching to see how this significant step toward police reform will shape law enforcement practices in Washington State and potentially set a precedent for broader changes nationwide.







