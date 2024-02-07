Pro-Palestinian judge chosen to be guide of ICJ

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Judge Nawaf Salam, a Lebanese jurist known for his vocal criticisms of Israel, has been elected as the new president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The global body announced this appointment, highlighting Judge Salam's extensive experience as a member since 2018 and his prior role as Beirut's envoy to the United Nations.



The newly appointed ICJ president is set to oversee a contentious genocide case against Israel, stemming from its military actions in Gaza. Judge Salam expressed the gravity of his new role, emphasizing the crucial responsibility of achieving international justice and upholding international law.



Judge Salam's history of condemning Israel's policies towards the Palestinians has added a layer of controversy to his election. His past statements, including a 2015 assertion that Israel "must stop violence" and terminate its military occupation of the West Bank, have fueled concerns about potential bias in overseeing the ICJ's proceedings.



In 2015, Judge Salam took a bold stance by wishing Israel an "unhappy birthday" shortly after its Independence Day, underscoring what he referred to as "48 years of occupation." This critical perspective on Israel's actions reflects his long-standing commitment to advocating for the rights and autonomy of Palestinians.



Beyond his judicial roles, Judge Salam has actively supported the cause of full Palestinian membership at the United Nations. Currently, the de facto State of Palestine holds observer status only, but Salam has been an advocate for elevating its position within the international organization.



As Judge Nawaf Salam takes the helm of the ICJ for a three-year term, the international community is closely watching how his pro-Palestinian stance may impact the handling of the ongoing genocide case against Israel and the broader pursuit of justice on the global stage. The intersection of geopolitics and the judicial system adds a layer of complexity to this appointment, raising questions about the potential implications for the ICJ's impartiality and its ability to navigate politically charged cases.





