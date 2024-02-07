Argentina intends to move embassy in Israel

(MENAFN) In a surprising move, Argentine President Javier Milei declared on Tuesday during his visit to Israel that Buenos Aires intends to move its embassy to West Jerusalem. The announcement was met with both support and condemnation, with the Gaza-based group Hamas denouncing the decision.



President Milei, who was welcomed at the Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, proceeded to Jerusalem, where he visited the Western Wall, a sacred site revered by Jews as the last surviving portion of the Second Temple. Images circulated on various media platforms captured the president's emotional response as he reportedly embraced Rabbi Axel Wahnish, rumored to be his choice for Argentina's ambassador to Israel.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his enthusiasm for Milei's visit, stating, "I warmly welcome the arrival in Israel of the president of Argentina, our dear friend Javier Milei, who announced the transfer of the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem. Welcome dear friend!"



However, the announcement drew swift criticism from Hamas, the Palestinian militant group governing Gaza. In a statement, Hamas described the move as "an infringement of the rights of our Palestinian people to their land and a violation of the rules of international law, considering Jerusalem as occupied Palestinian land."



The status of Jerusalem has long been a contentious issue, with both Israelis and Palestinians claiming it as their respective capital. The city was originally partitioned by the 1949 armistice line, but Israeli forces gained control in 1967.



President Milei, elected in November on a libertarian platform promising to break from the perceived corruption of traditional politics, has faced domestic challenges with his unconventional policy approaches, often referred to as "shock therapy." Widespread protests by labor unions and the old political establishment have ensued.



This visit to Israel marks President Milei's first bilateral trip, following his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he delivered a scathing critique of the globalist gathering. As the Argentine government takes steps to relocate its embassy, the geopolitical implications of this decision, coupled with the domestic reactions, will undoubtedly shape the discourse around Milei's presidency and Argentina's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



MENAFN07022024000045015687ID1107820754