Biden requests Congress endorse Ukraine funding

(MENAFN) In a compelling plea to Congress, President Joe Biden has called for the immediate passage of a comprehensive supplemental funding bill, encompassing over USD60 billion in aid for Ukraine, additional support for Israel, and crucial reforms to border security and immigration policies. Biden, who arrived nearly two hours behind schedule, underlined the urgency of the situation by pointing to his Ukraine lapel pin and necktie adorned in the country's flag colors, emphasizing the dire circumstances faced by Kiev that necessitate urgent financial assistance.



Highlighting the imminent threat posed by Russia and its potential expansion beyond Ukraine, Biden stressed that time is of the essence. He asserted that the cost to America and its allies would escalate unless swift action is taken to provide the necessary funds, weapons, and ammunition. Framing the funding bill as a critical measure to stand up against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden warned that failure to support Ukraine would be a historical lapse never to be forgotten.



The USD 116 billion supplemental funding bill, categorized under "national security," was initially proposed by the White House in October. It combines aid packages for Ukraine and Israel with provisions for bolstering border security. However, the bill has encountered resistance from Republicans, who hold a narrow majority in the House and possess enough votes to potentially block it in the Senate. The key point of contention revolves around the insistence of Republicans to separate the issues, a proposition rejected by Biden and the Democrats.



Biden, addressing reporters, attributed the impasse to "MAGA Republicans" and former President Donald Trump, accusing them of neglecting the imperative to secure the border and attempting to exploit the issue for electoral gains in the upcoming November elections. He urged the opposition party to demonstrate fortitude, asserting that it is essential to "do what they know to be right" without succumbing to intimidation from Trump.



As the debate unfolds on Capitol Hill, the urgency for bipartisan cooperation and a collective response to the global challenges at hand becomes increasingly evident. The outcome of this legislative battle not only holds immediate consequences for Ukraine and its allies but also shapes the broader narrative of America's stance on international security and geopolitical stability.



