(MENAFN) In a bold move to counter what he perceives as media bias and government propaganda, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced plans for an exclusive interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Carlson, who launched his own network on X (formerly Twitter) in June 2022, took to social media to shed light on what he believes to be a skewed narrative surrounding the Ukraine conflict. In a video from Moscow, he criticized Western media outlets for their alleged corruption and accused them of failing to engage with Putin while conducting numerous "fawning pep sessions" with Ukrainian President Zelensky.



According to Carlson, the lack of effort to speak to Putin since the conflict began in 2022 has resulted in a significant information gap, leaving most Americans unaware of the "history-altering developments" reshaping global military and economic balances. He argued that the prevalent media approach constitutes not journalism but rather government propaganda, specifically the kind that can have dire consequences.



Asserting that freedom of speech is a fundamental American birthright that transcends political affiliations, Carlson reminded viewers of the government's intrusion into his communications in 2021 when attempting to interview Putin. He emphasized the importance of Americans having the right to know the truth about a war in which they are implicated.



Carlson urged viewers to watch the upcoming interview on X, assuring them that it would remain uncensored and freely accessible. The X network, as Carlson claimed, is committed to providing a platform where information is not paywalled or subject to censorship, allowing individuals to form their opinions "like a free citizen, and not a slave."



As media dynamics continue to evolve, Carlson's decision to engage directly with Putin on a platform he controls marks a significant development in the ongoing debate over media integrity and the public's right to unbiased information.





