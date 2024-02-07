119,021 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 119,021 A shares have been converted into 119,021 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 7 February 2024.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 33,232,361 A shares and 107,901,917 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 772,549,137.

Orion Corporation