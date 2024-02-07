(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS – 7 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 9:30
Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the 2023 Financial statements bulletin
Eezy Plc will publish the Financial statements bulletin on year 2023 on Thursday 15th February 2024 approx. at 8.00.
A Finnish-language briefing for investors, analysts and media will be held on 15th February 2024 at 13.00 Finnish time as webcast at
The webcast will be hosted by CEO Siina Saksi and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.
A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.
