(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS – 7 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 9:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the 2023 Financial statements bulletin

Eezy Plc will publish the Financial statements bulletin on year 2023 on Thursday 15th February 2024 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language briefing for investors, analysts and media will be held on 15th February 2024 at 13.00 Finnish time as webcast at



The webcast will be hosted by CEO Siina Saksi and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

Eezy Plc

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



