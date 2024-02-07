               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
VALNEVA: Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights - January 31, 2024


2/7/2024 2:46:12 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
January 31, 2024
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: February 7, 2024

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**

138,912,142
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 		161,866,457
Double voting rights granted on 197,236 ordinary shares

Transfer into bearer form of 500,000 shares with double voting rights

Sale of 20,000 shares with double voting rights

Transfer into bearer form of 100 shares with double voting rights
Between January 3 & January 24, 2024

January 8, 2024

January 10, 2024

January 23, 2024
 161,742,135

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.


