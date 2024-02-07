(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights

January 31, 2024

__________________________________________________________________________________________ Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B Declaration date: February 7, 2024

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**

138,912,142

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 161,866,457

Double voting rights granted on 197,236 ordinary shares



Transfer into bearer form of 500,000 shares with double voting rights



Sale of 20,000 shares with double voting rights



Transfer into bearer form of 100 shares with double voting rights

Between January 3 & January 24, 2024



January 8, 2024



January 10, 2024



January 23, 2024

161,742,135

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.





