NFC Tags Market Anticipated To Garner $15.58 Billion By 2030, At 15.6% CAGR | Key Dynamics And Business Strategies

The near field communication (NFC) tags market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, NFC Tags Market Analysis Report by Tag Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4, and Type 5), Application (Smart Card, Tracking, Payments, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Transportation, Retail, Medical & Healthcare, Banking & Finance, Agriculture, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer electronics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global near field communication (NFC) tags market size was valued at $3.80 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.6%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor toward the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and LAMEA.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, such as estimates of revenue in the coming years, key segments, factors influencing growth, constraints, and conceivable opportunities. It also includes an assessment of the competitive landscape and regional analysis. This report serves as a valuable resource for industry leaders, stakeholders, new entrants, and brokers, assisting them in developing tactics to showcase market dominance and gain their enterprise goals.

NFC (Near field communication) tag are RFID transponders which consist of antenna, IC (integrated circuits), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) substrate, adhesive package and release liner. In these NFC tags, IC contains unique ID & a part of rewritable memory, and antenna permits the IC to interact with an NFC scanner/reader, like an NFC smartphone.

The growth of the global near field communication (NFC) tags market share is anticipated to be driven by factors such as rising popularity for NFC tag-based payment, and growing penetration of NFC-enabled mobile phones. In addition, growth in need for convenient transfer and security of data boosts the overall market growth. However, the availability of alternatives to NFC tag act as major restraints of the global NFC tags industry. On the contrary, high demand from Asia-Pacific region is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the NFC tags industry.

Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of NFC tags products, especially in banking & finance sector, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Factors, such as increase in demand for contactless payments, accelerate the market growth.

The global near field communication (NFC) tags market share is segmented into tag types, application, industry vertical, and region. By tag types, the market is classified into type 1, type 2, type 3, type 4, and type 5. Depending on application, it is categorized into smart card, tracking, payments, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is fragmented into automotive, transportation, retail, medical & healthcare, banking & finance, agriculture, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and others.

Region-wise, the near field communication (NFC) tags market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed maximum revenue in 2020. However, between 2020 and 2030, the Asia-Pacific Near field communication (NFC) tags market is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to increase in demand from the emerging countries such as India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

The key players profiled in the near field communication (NFC) tags market report include Broadcom Inc., Identiv Inc., Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Thales Group. These players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration, and acquisition, to strengthen their foothold in the Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags industry.

Research Methodology:

The global NFC Tags industry was thoroughly researched through a comprehensive approach combining primary and secondary research methodologies. Secondary research provided a broad overview of goods and services, whereas primary research delved deeper into the various factors driving the market. To obtain comprehensive insights into the industry, a meticulous search was undertaken utilizing various sources such as press releases, specialized business periodicals, and government websites. This meticulous research methodology has provided a unique and extensive insight into the global NFC Tags market.

Key Findings Of The Study

.The payments segment is projected to be the major application, followed by smart card.

.Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 67% of the Near field communication (NFC) tags market share in 2020.

.Japan is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

.U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America Near field communication (NFC) tags market, accounting for approximately 68% share in 2020.

.Region-wise, the Near field communication (NFC) tags market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

