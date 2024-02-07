Examination of Western reactions to conflicts around world reveals pattern of selective morality, biased media portrayal

(MENAFN) As Israel's extended military operation against Gaza continues into its fourth month, a critical examination of Western reactions to conflicts around the world reveals a pattern of selective morality and biased media portrayal. The way in which wars are marketed and justified by Western powers plays a central role in legitimizing their actions on the global stage. Over the decades, the United States has been involved in numerous wars, coups, and conflicts, both directly and indirectly, showcasing the need for careful crafting of narratives to garner public support.



The alignment of media narratives with the objectives of Western powers becomes evident when analyzing the language and terminology used to describe conflicts. The current escalation in Gaza provides a stark example, where American and British media subtly convey a hierarchy of victimhood. Israeli casualties are often referred to as having been "killed," emphasizing the gravity of their deaths, while Palestinian casualties are described as having simply "died," subtly downplaying the severity of their losses. Additionally, minors detained by Israel, some without trial for extended periods, are labeled as "prisoners," while Israelis held by Hamas are characterized as "hostages."



This nuanced use of language serves to shape public perception, influencing how individuals interpret and empathize with events on the ground. The media's role in framing conflicts is essential in maintaining support for ongoing military interventions, and understanding these dynamics sheds light on the broader mechanisms at play in the portrayal of wars in the contemporary geopolitical landscape.





