'Crakk' Director Aditya Datt: Stunts Have The Danger Of Becoming Boring After A Point

Seven International action directors have joined forces for action star Vidyut Jammwal's "Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa" and the film's director Aditya Datt has revealed the reason why it was needed.

Taking strategic steps to elevate the film's action sequences, Vidyut has assembled a team of seven visionary international choreographers hailing from Spain, South Africa, Italy, Germany, and many more.

These directors bring an expertise to the project, promising a dynamic showcase of adrenaline-pumping sequences featuring slacklining, BMX cycling, rollerblading, hand-to-hand combat, and more.

Datt said:“I write my action sequences in detail, including the emotions I want the scenes to convey. In an extreme sports action thriller, this becomes all the more crucial. Stunts have the danger of becoming boring, after a point. So, storytelling is important."

Datt says that as the film's director, it is on him to appropriately gauge the strength of his action choreographers, and enable them to bring their best foot forward.

“We have best action directors who have worked on international scale. With the years of experience they have behind them in dealing with danger, they know how to orchestrate scenes safely and with precision.

Vidyut and Datt, known for their collaboration on 'Commando 3', for "Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa." This film marks Vidyut's second production venture under the banner of 'Action Hero Films,' showcasing his unwavering commitment to delivering a captivating cinematic experience.

'Crakk- Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa', produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Action Hero Films, written and directed by Aditya Datt is set to hit theatres on February 23.

