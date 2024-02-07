Britin obligated to tackle left-wing radicals

(MENAFN) Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has taken aim at the current government led by Rishi Sunak, accusing it of seeking to "appease" left-wing extremists who she claims are gaining influence within British institutions. Speaking at the launch of the new Popular Conservatism (PopCons) movement in London on Tuesday, Truss asserted that a significant number of Britons are "secret" Conservatives, afraid to openly express their political affiliations. She emphasized the need to mobilize this group to prevent a growing divide between lawmakers and voters who find left-wing ideologies nonsensical.



Truss, addressing attendees that included prominent figures such as Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg, argued that the Conservative Party has mistakenly attempted to appease left-wing ideology for the past two decades. She criticized the government's reluctance to take on the left more assertively, stating that it has not been proactive in countering the influence of left-wing extremists.



The PopCons political movement, outlined during the launch, aims to exert pressure on the Sunak government to adopt more conservative policies in the lead-up to the expected general election later this year. These policies include advocating for stricter immigration laws, lower taxes, and a commitment to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).



Truss, in her keynote address, asserted that lawmakers have been hesitant to support these policies, fearing unpopularity. However, she highlighted the irony that these policies, according to her, enjoy popularity among the public. The launch of the PopCons movement signals a renewed push for a more assertive conservative agenda in the United Kingdom political landscape, challenging the prevailing left-wing influences and seeking to bridge the perceived gap between lawmakers and the conservative-leaning public.



