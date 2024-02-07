Sofia Vergara Keeps A Nude Pic Of Herself From When She Was ‘Young, Fresh’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Sofía Vergara revealed that she keeps a nude photograph of herself from when she was 'young and fresh' in her closet.

While giving a tour of her luxurious walk-in closet, Vergara in an accompanying video, the actress invites viewers into her home, which houses racks of clothing and handbags, and several walls of shoes.

“This is where I actually really live - in my closet,” she said.

“This is where I spend most of my time. This is like a girl's girl's dream.”

Vergara shares that the objects on the room's large marble-topped center island hold particular significance.

“All this stuff on the counter is very special for me,” she says, showing off an antique find from a shop in Paris and a treasured photo of her late brother and late cousin, reports people.

Then Vergara holds up a framed black-and-white, nude boudoir-style photo of herself, explaining wistfully,“And this picture, it was when I was young and fresh.”

The actress previously flaunted her space while spending some quality time there with her former 'Modern Family' co-stars Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson in October.

In an Instagram photograph, Vergara shared, fans got a glimpse of a framed photo showing the castmates' re-creation of Sophia Loren's infamous side eye toward Jayne Mansfield in 1957 as Bowen stared down at Vergara's cleavage at the 2014 Emmy Awards.

Vergara purchased the home in 2020 while she was still married to Joe Manganiello. After seven years of marriage, the pair announced their split in July 2023 and Manganiello filed for divorce two days later.

