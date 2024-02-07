Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Communique On Sénégal

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States follows with concern the unfolding situation in Senegal. It advises against any action or statement that may contravene the provisions of the country's Constitution and reminds the population and the political class of their responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the country.

The ECOWAS Commission encourages the political class to take steps urgently to restore the electoral calendar in accordance with the provisions of Senegal's Constitution.

In these trying times for the country and the region, the Commission calls on all stakeholders to shun violence and all other actions that may further disturb the peace and stability of the country. It urges the law enforcement agencies to exercise utmost restraint and protect the fundamental rights of all citizens.

The ECOWAS Commission will continue to monitor the unfolding events and will take all necessary steps to support the government and people of Senegal in their efforts to sustain the country's democratic tradition.

