Eritrea: 34Th Anniversary Commendation Of ‘Fenkil’ Operation

The 34th anniversary of the 'Fenkil' Operation, set to take place from February 9th to 11th in Massawa, is poised for commencement under the theme“Fenkil: Tunes of Liberation.” This was confirmed by Ms. Zeineb Omar, the chairperson of the Holidays Coordination Committee in the Northern Red Sea Region.

Ms. Zeineb elaborated that the three-day event will be marked by a diverse array of activities including sports competitions, general knowledge competitions, educational seminars, and exhibitions showcasing photographs and sculptures. Additionally, the event will facilitate community gatherings that promise to enrich the commemorative experience.

Highlighting the event's multifaceted nature, Ms. Zeineb disclosed plans for guided tours to historical landmarks, insightful seminars, and a half-marathon race that has garnered recognition from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), alongside widespread participation in various sporting activities.

The Chairperson has extended an appeal to all relevant entities and attendees, both from inside the country and aborad, to amplify their involvement in this significant commemorative event, thereby honoring the legacy of the 'Fenkil' Operation.

