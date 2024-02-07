(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Azbil Corporation (Azbil) provides a thorough building automation solution portfolio to cover the entire building life cycle, ensure sustainable operations, and increase the long-term asset value.

recently researched the smart buildings solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Azbil

with the 2023 Southeast Asia Company of the Year Award. Azbil is a Japan-based company that addresses the evolving market needs for smart building solutions with exceptional automation capabilities and highly skilled professionals.

Azbil develops state-of-the-art building automation (BA) systems, energy management technology, security systems, and building products and solutions that enhance space and facilitate energy saving. For instance, the company leverages advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) control technology to deliver comfortable and healthy spaces that boost business efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

Azbil closely follows emerging market trends to continue to innovate and stay on top of the smart building industry. For this reason, the company actively embraces cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and cloud computing. Using this approach, Azbil is growing by leaps and bounds in Southeast Asia and has achieved its leading position in the smart buildings solutions industry.

"Azbil is at the forefront of the fiercely competitive smart building solutions space. With a deep-rooted history of purpose-fit innovation, the company shapes the industry's trends, impacting its role in the market. In 2022, the company achieved stellar sales growth. Azbil's building automation segment is the largest of its three main business segments, contributing to 46.4% of its net sales in FY2022," said Viswesh Vancheeshwar, industry principal for Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan.

Azbil relies on highly qualified professionals with extensive experience to help customers achieve their business goals. To do so, Azbil is strengthening its global sales and service networks by expanding the presence of overseas staff and bases. This effort aims to boost greater value and efficiency through digital transformation.

Furthermore, Azbil commits to its team's professional development through a systematic training program that enables them to adapt their knowledge to country-specific conditions. This customer-centric approach establishes long-term trust and allows Azbil to adjust its offerings to unique customer challenges.

"Azbil brings together highly experienced and skilled teams who can help customers achieve their quality, cost, delivery, safety, and environment targets. Moreover, the company invests in developing professional personnel. It has crafted a systematic training program for measurement, control, and maintenance specialists and data scientists. The program helps Azbil's global service business adapt to country conditions and produce engineers who cater to country-specific needs, requirements, or customers," noted Mr. Melvin Leong, Senior Director, Head of Homes & Buildings at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation , formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2023, Azbil employed over 10,000 people worldwide and generated ¥278.4 billion in revenue.

