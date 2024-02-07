(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OP Corporate Bank plc

Financial Statements Bulletin 1 January–31 December 2023

Stock Exchange Release 7 February 2024 at 9.00 am EET OP Corporate Bank plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 1 January–31 December 2023

OP Corporate Bank plc's operating profit increased to EUR 329 million (265).

Net interest income increased by 47% to EUR 582 million (396) and net commissions and fees by EU 54 million to EUR 73 million (19). Investment income fell by 56% to EUR 52 million (117).

Impairment loss on receivables increased by EUR 77 million to EUR 96 million (18). Expected credit losses increased especially in respect of receivables concerning construction and property investment.

Operating expenses increased by 11% to EUR 313 million (281). The cost/income ratio improved to 42% (50).

In the year to December, the loan portfolio decreased by 0.8% to EUR 28.1 billion (28.3) and the deposit portfolio by 0.4% to EUR 14.6 billion (14.7).

The Corporate Banking and Capital Markets segment's operating profit increased to EUR 198 million (186). Net interest income grew by 40% to EUR 316 million (225). Investment income fell by 62% to EUR 49 million (130). Net commissions and fees totalled EUR 3 million (–49). Operating expenses increased by 4% to EUR 131 million (126). Impairment loss on receivables increased to EUR 44 million (1).

The Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers segment's operating profit decreased to EUR 126 million (138). Net interest income grew by 13% to EUR 207 million (183). Net commissions and fees totalled EUR 64 million (63). Operating expenses increased by 16% to EUR 122 million (105). Impairment loss on receivables increased to EUR 37 million (12).

The Baltics segment's operating profit rose to EUR 27 million (24). Net interest income grew by 36% to EUR 67 million (49). Net commissions and fees, EUR 10 million, were at the previous year's level. Operating expenses increased by 19% to EUR 35 million (29). Impairment loss on receivables increased to EUR 15 million (6).

The Group Functions segment's operating loss was EUR 22 million (–83). Financial position and liquidity remained strong. OP Corporate Bank plc's CET1 ratio was 13.0% (11.9), which exceeds the minimum regulatory requirement by 4.3 percentage points. OP Corporate Bank adopted the Standardised Approach to credit risk in its capital adequacy measurement during the first quarter. OP Corporate Bank plc's key indicators



Operating profit (loss), € million Q1–4/2023 Q1–4/2022 Change, % Corporate Banking and Capital Markets 198 186 6.5 Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers 126 138 -9.2 Baltics 27 24 13.3 Group Functions -22 -83 - Total 329 265 24.1 Total income 738 564 30.7 Total expenses -313 -281 11.3 Cost/income ratio, % 42.4 49.8 -7.4* Return on equity (ROE), % 5.9 4.9 1.0* Return on assets (ROA), % 0.30 0.22 0.08* 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Change, % CET1 ratio, % 13.0 11.9 1.1* Loan portfolio, € million** 28,076 28,309 -0.8 Guarantee portfolio, € million 3,184 3,412 -6.7 Other exposures, € million 5,745 6,354 -9.6 Deposits, € million 14,629 14,683 -0.4 Ratio of non-performing exposures to exposures, %** 2.2 1.5 0.7* Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, %** 0.31 0.06 0.25*

Comparatives for the income statement are based on the corresponding figures from 2022. Unless otherwise specified, figures from 31 December 2022 are used as comparatives for balance-sheet and other cross-sectional items.

* Change in ratio.

** The formula for calculating key figures and ratios has been changed as of the beginning of 2023. The item excludes changes in the fair value of loans in hedge accounting as of 1 January 2023. Comparatives have been adjusted to correspond to the current definition.

Outlook for 2024

The economy is expected to decline in early 2024 but decelerating inflation and falling interest rates will pave the way for economic recovery towards the year end. An exceptional degree of uncertainty is still associated with the business environment. Developments in capital markets together with increased geopolitical crises and tensions may abruptly affect the business environment.

A full-year earnings estimate for 2024 will only be provided at Group level in OP Financial Group's financial statements bulletin and interim and half-year financial reports.

The most significant uncertainties affecting OP Corporate Bank's earnings performance relate to developments in the business environment, changes in the interest rate and investment environment and to the developments in impairment loss on receivables. In addition, future earnings performance will be affected by the market growth rate and the change in the competitive situation.

Forward-looking statements in this financial statements bulletin expressing the management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions are based on the current view of the development in the business environment and the financial performance of OP Corporate Bank plc and its various functions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

