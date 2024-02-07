Correlate And Carbonsight Partner, Unleashing Data-Driven Decarbonization And Sustainable Energy Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correlate Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CIPI) (“Correlate” or the“Company”), a growth-oriented distributed energy company, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Carbonsight (by Autocase), an online decarbonization planning tool for real estate portfolios.



Carbonsight facilitates the development of building and portfolio plans to achieve carbon reduction targets, allowing building portfolio owners to organize pertinent data, quantify prospective CO2-reducing solutions, and visualize carbon reduction scenarios to achieve emission reduction goals.

The collaboration brings together Carbonsight's cutting-edge decarbonization planning software and Correlate's expertise in developing and financing renewable and clean energy projects. This partnership aims to empower building portfolio owners with the tools and resources needed to make informed, impactful decisions that have positive economic benefits and create clear plans towards decarbonization.

As building owners and operators establish decarbonization strategies with Carbonsight, they can seamlessly quantify costs, savings, and timelines for implementing targeted energy projects. This is made possible through Correlate's expertise in guiding project development from design inception to project execution. Additionally, Correlate's commitment to provide optimal financing for renewable and clean energy projects aligns with Carbonsight's mission, providing businesses with financially viable and environmentally sustainable solutions.

Todd Michaels, CEO of Correlate Energy Corp., stated, "By combining Carbonsight's advanced decarbonization planning software with Correlate's expertise in developing and financing energy projects, we are creating a powerful synergy that empowers businesses to navigate the transition to a low-carbon future with confidence."

John Williams, CEO of Carbonsight., stated,“We are thrilled to join forces with Correlate in this strategic partnership. Together, we offer building owners a comprehensive and integrated solution for decarbonization planning through implementation, making the journey towards sustainability more seamless and impactful."

About Carbonsight:

Autocase is a cutting-edge consulting and software firm committed to building a business case for sustainability. Leveraging advanced analytics and economic valuation techniques, Autocase empowers teams to quantify and monetize the financial, social, and environmental impacts of their projects - allowing users to justify, compare, and communicate sustainable solutions on projects. Autocase serves as a valuable tool for building owners, design teams, and policymakers seeking to enhance the economic, social, and environmental performance of their projects. To learn more about the firm, go to:

Carbonsight (by Autocase) is an online decarbonization planning tool for real estate portfolios. It helps create a building-by-building plan of action to hit carbon reduction targets cost effectively. Carbonsight enables building portfolio owners to organize all the right data, quantify & visualize the CO2 & ROI of measures, and build adaptive plans that meet Scope 1 & 2 emission goals. To learn more about the Carbonsight software, go to:

About Correlate Energy Corp.

Correlate Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CIPI) is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multi-trillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop, and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial, and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed, and installed over two billion dollars of clean energy projects for their clients. To learn more, go to: .

Forward-Looking Statements

