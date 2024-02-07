The Experience Acceleratortm Launches Arabic Version Of Its Innovative Virtual Reality Learning Tool, Behaviour Matterstm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This latest release marks a significant step in making advanced Virtual Reality learning tools accessible to Arabic-speaking professionals in the GCC region.

- Sarah Schwab, CEOMANAMA, BAHRAIN, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Experience AcceleratorTM, a leader in virtual learning technology, is pleased to announce the Arabic version of its Virtual Reality (VR) learning program, Behaviour MattersTM. This latest release marks a significant step in making advanced VR learning tools accessible and relevant to Arabic-speaking professionals and organizations in the Gulf region.Behaviour MattersTM stands out as an innovative VR program designed to enhance workplace skills like giving effective feedback and coaching. It simulates real-life work situations in a VR setting, where users can practice these skills, receive immediate feedback, and thus learn in a more impactful and enjoyable way.Sarah Schwab, Founder & CEO of The Experience AcceleratorTM, shares her enthusiasm:“We've received outstanding feedback from our local partners and clients who've used Behaviour MattersTM in both English and Arabic. They enjoy practicing how to coach their team members or how to have a difficult conversation in a safe environment. Being able to practice new skills and then get immediate validation or course correction to their actions is a game changer in terms of skills improvement.”The Arabic version of Behaviour MattersTM is carefully tailored to meet the cultural and language specifics of the Arabic-speaking audience in the Gulf region. This adaptation ensures a more accurate and sensitive VR learning experience, fostering diversity and effective professional development.Schwab adds,“Extending our Behaviour MattersTM tool to our Arabic-speaking clients is an exciting development for us, as it directly supports our mission of reaching a wider community of learners.”For more information about The Experience AcceleratorTM and the Arabic version of Behaviour MattersTM, or to request a demo, please contact Eli at ....About The Experience AcceleratorTMThe Experience AcceleratorTM is an innovative education technology company specializing in virtual learning solutions. Our mission is to create practical, engaging learning experiences that help shape better mindsets, skills and behaviours at work. Our philosophy of "learn by doing with immediate feedback" is at the heart of making learning an engaging and effective experience.

