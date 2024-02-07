Nanobles CEO Mike Robinson Creates NANO CFP: A Revolutionary Natural Preservative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher that merged his entity into Nanobles Corporation to prepare for the world of Plant based pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, as well as Food and Beverage flavorings & Preservatives and more.

Introducing NANO CFP: Revolutionizing Food Safety with Nature's Touch

- Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nanobles Corporation, under the visionary leadership of CEO and founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center , Mike Robinson , is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking food and beverage preservative, NANO CFP. This innovative product represents a significant leap forward in the industry, catering to the growing consumer demand for natural and safe food preservation methods.NANO CFP, standing for Nano Cruelty-Free Preservative, is a testament to Nanobles Corporation's commitment to harnessing nature's power to create solutions that are beneficial to humanity but also sustainable and ethical. The name, NANO CFP, reflects the essence of the product – 'Nano' signifies the company's capability to innovate at the microscopic level. At the same time 'CFP' emphasizes the cruelty-free and pure nature of the preservative.Mike Robinson, the creator of NANO CFP, brings to the project not only his extensive experience as a renowned cannabinoid researcher but also his journey of overcoming numerous health challenges, including cancer, through natural means. Robinson's approach to health and wellness, focusing on the importance of diet and the avoidance of synthetic substances, has been a cornerstone of his recovery and research."While I'm known for creations from various plants from the family Cannabaceae, NANO CFP has nothing to do with them. Its origin is far more exciting and entirely natural. I can't wait to set the world ablaze with the knowledge that we can preserve their food with something that doesn't alter the taste and is good for us, not just as being a safe preservative but it's also somewhat like a boost for our immune system -- along with preservation - it's a beautiful creation made to stop us all from being so cruel to our bodies by not paying attention to what we put in it. NANO CFP is like nothing else I've ever seen or touched, making it incredible; I can't wait to move towards final development."His recent revelation that a PET scan credited his diet as the 'treatment protocol' for an advanced non-Hodgkin's situation, despite not receiving traditional treatment from Ridley-Tree Cancer Treatment Center, highlights the potential impact of dietary choices on health. Robinson, emerging from his 4th Cancer battle in 2 decades, has hinted that he and the Nanobles Corporation are looking for a joint venture partner to build out several of his creations, like NANO CFP."I'm very familiar with the needs of people from a personal standpoint after spending a decade giving products to people who couldn't afford alternative therapies, but no matter what I did in that realm, there's no way to stop them from ingesting hazardous preservatives. I know what they have done to me, what they can do to kids, and how we can avoid synthetic ingredients in what we ingest by spending a few precious moments every day reading before we start eating or drinking," the Global Educator stated."I started working hard on this far before Nanobles Corporation existed, and then it got tabled. When I got sick again, it became imperative to change how I ate and my lifestyle as a whole, and I had to watch everything that I would drink due to the numerous substances used to preserve almost everything on the market. I've always thought it was a bit cruel to profit off of something that we know hurts people, so calling the nanotechnology-created cruelty-free preservative NANO CFP just made sense," stated the researcher, and he went on."When we look at the word NANO, it means small, really small. So, take that same word and apply it to how little a person would need to do to have a better experience in life by making their food their medicine, but most won't do that. That's when I had the thought to put a large amount of love and care into a creation that could change the world. The tiny droplets that came from it to naturally preserve what we eat and drink - they should carry that NANO word due to their size, even though the technology part of it is done more by nature than a lab or equipment," he stated without eluding to precisely what the product is - other than a food and beverage preservative."When we file for trademark protection, it's because there are plans by Mike or one of the entities he works with to use the name in the long term, and we want to protect its very unique name. No other entity on this planet has a cruelty-free preservative like this; I've never heard of that terminology, and I owned Nanobles on my own initially, so I'm not new to this world at all." Stated Uhalley.The introduction of NANO CFP is poised to revolutionize the food and beverage industry by offering a safe, effective, and natural alternative to synthetic preservatives, which have long been a concern for health-conscious consumers. With NANO CFP, manufacturers can extend their products' shelf life without compromising safety or quality."NANO CFP is more than just a preservative; it's a statement about the future of food and beverage safety," said Mike Robinson. "We're proud to offer a product that aligns with consumers' values who demand purity, safety, and ethical practices in their food sources. The work in preserving intellectual property has been a chore, and the trademarking of the creation is a step forward in our mission to improve health and wellness through natural solutions."Unlike the innovative and natural NANO CFP developed by Robinson of Nanobles Corporation, a cruelty-free preservative designed to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers without the use of harmful synthetic additives, many traditional food and beverage preservatives have a common link to a range of health concerns.Preservatives such as Sodium Nitrate and Sodium Nitrite, found in processed meats, can form carcinogenic nitrosamines, while Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) and Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), as well as Propyl Gallate, used to prevent fats from becoming rancid, have raised alarms over their potential carcinogenic effects and impact on hormone function.Sulfites, used in dried fruits and wines, pose risks of allergic reactions for sensitive individuals, and Trans Fats in processed foods are associated with an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.Furthermore, Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), often used as a flavor enhancer, has been reported to cause symptoms such as headaches and flushing in sensitive individuals despite being recognized as safe in moderation by health organizations.Artificial colors in foods have more than a casual link to hyperactivity in children and other health issues, and the use of Parabens for their estrogenic activity raises concerns about hormone function and reproductive health."It's about the people; that's our concern as Mike has developed this creation over the past seven years," stated Nanobles Corporation Chief Operations Officer David Uhalley. "After we became partners in the IP holding corporation that ensures Mike's many creations are protected, he shared the unique nature of this. I was impressed, and then he shared the name, and I filed for Trademark protection quickly."These issues highlight the importance of alternatives like the groundbreaking creation of Mike Robinson's NANO CFP, which promises to deliver the benefits of food preservation without the associated risks of traditional synthetic preservatives, aligning with the growing consumer demand for natural and safe food ingredients.Nanobles Corporation's NANO CFP can significantly impact the global food and beverage industry, offering a unique, never-before-seen viable solution to the challenges of food preservation while keeping consumer health and environmental sustainability at the forefront. "When I talk about cruelty-free, I sure hope people pay attention to how they treat their bodies; I treated mine like an amusement part the first half of my life, and now that I'm nearing 58, it's so important to focus on what I'm eating today so I can be around for my grandkids tomorrow."About Nanobles Corporation:Nanobles Corporation, headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, is at the forefront of developing natural, safe, and innovative solutions for the health and wellness industry. Founded by Mike Robinson, also the founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center, the company aims to harness nature's power to create products that benefit humanity while promoting overall body balance and sustainability.

