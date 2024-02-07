Water Softening Systems Market Projected Expansion To $4.6 Billion By 2031 With A 5.7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Water Softening Systems Market

Water Softening Systems Market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% 2022-2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Water Softening Systems Market by Softener Type (Salt-based ion exchanged softeners, Salt-free water softener), by Type (Twin cylinder, Mono cylinder), by End Use (Residential, Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global water softening systems industry was pegged at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in investments in water treatment plants and surge in environmental concerns among consumers along with increase in water treatment rules and regulation have boosted the growth of global water softening systems market. In addition, developments in water treatment technology and awareness regarding sustainability are expected to open new opportunities.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic drastically affected the market due to disruptions in the supply chain and value chain. Moreover, the pandemic restricted the supply of raw materials, which negatively impacted the development of end-use markets.

During the pandemic, many companies stopped manufacturing water softeners and water filtration system due to lack of workers and prolonged lockdown.

The salt-based ion exchanged softeners segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By softener type, the salt-based ion exchanged softeners segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global water softening systems market, owing to salt-based water softeners surpass salt-free systems in terms of removing hardness-causing minerals from water. The report includes analysis of the salt-free water softener segment as well.

The twin cylinder segment dominated the market

By type, the twin cylinder segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global water softening systems market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to twin tank water softeners offer two cylinders that soften water independently. The report includes an analysis of the mono cylinder segment.

Europe held the lion's share

By region, the market Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market. This is due to rise in population, increase in demand for water softeners in municipalities and industries. However, the global water softening systems market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to potential in the developing countries such as India and Japan to expand their water softener operations in residential and non-residential sectors.

Major market players, BWT AG, Culligan International Company, Dwater Limited., EcoWater Systems LLC, Harvey Water Softeners Ltd., Atlas Filtri, Envicare Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Kinetico Incorporated, Marlo Incorporated, Monarch Water Ltd.

