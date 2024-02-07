(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MyLegalWin Homepage

MyLegalWin Expands Reach to Welcome Attorneys of All Specialties Across All 50 States, Leading the Way in Legal Recognition Nationwide

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MyLegalWin , a fast-growing hub for legal professionals, proudly announces the launch of its national directory of award-winning attorneys, honoring top legal talent from every specialty in the United States.Since initiating its national outreach on February 5th, 2024, through directly reaching out to deserving attorneys, MyLegalWin is in the process of aggressively expanding its directory and awards program, with ongoing plans to introduce additional features in the coming months.Of the estimated 1.3 million licensed attorneys in the United States, MyLegalWin aims to onboard approximately 15,000 of the top talent throughout all legal specialties over the next 36 months, rolling out an innovative suite of features designed to assist potential clients who are researching representation.Through a rigorous selection process involving peer nominations, data analysis, and client feedback, MyLegalWin has identified and recognized top attorneys nationwide, providing them with a platform to showcase their expertise.This initiative represents a significant step forward in recognizing legal excellence across diverse specialties and providing clients with access to high-quality legal representation in their local area.In addition to expanding its directory, MyLegalWin is implementing an aggressive growth strategy. This strategy includes onboarding the nation's top legal talent, offering them a platform to share their expertise through guest columns, and continually innovating against formidable industry peers.Attorneys interested in nominating someone for recognition can visit: .

Olivia Anderson

MyLegalWin

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

Instagram