Ravi Kishan-Starrer Courtroom Comedy 'Maamla Legal Hai' To Air On March 1

Ravi Kishan-starrer gavel-slamming courtroom comedy, 'Maamla Legal Hai', which all set to release on March 1, is a light-hearted series promising a delightful blend of humour, heart, and legal jargon.

Set within the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court, the eight episodes series explores the surreal world of law through the eyes of its eccentric lawyers, representing bizarre cases and odd clients.

The makers on Wednesday released the first poster of the show, featuring the ensemble star cast - Ravi Kishan, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht, Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria.

The poster shows Ravi in an avatar of a lawyer, and there is a board which reads as:“District Court Patparganj, Delhi”.

Ravi steps in the shoes of VD Tyagi, the charismatic President of the Patparganj Bar Association, who dreams of becoming the Attorney General of India.

With a knack for 'jugaad', VD Tyagi and his dynamic team of lawyers - Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria - give a whole new meaning to the term“legal eagle”.

Together, they infuse each case with humour and unexpected twists, while successfully outwitting their competitors.

The asset is captioned as:“OBJECTION! Overruled by laughter! Maamla Legal Hai ki taareekh aa chuki hai... releasing on 1 March, only on Netflix!”

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, Sameer Saxena dons the mantle of the show-runner for this series. Directed by Rahul Pandey, the series is written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja.

The show offers a refreshing take on the world of law, featuring a motley crew of lawyers from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans.

They hustle for cases, recognition and the coveted air-conditioned chambers, all the while delivering relatable content that tugs at your heartstrings.

Drawing inspiration from real-life strange and unbelievable cases, the show promises court proceedings that will induce endless laughter and bar elections that offer a playful take on democracy.

'Maamla Legal Hai' will premiere on March 1 on Netflix.

