War Update: 92 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian aircraft struck 13 enemy troop concentration areas in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Ninety-two combat engagements were recorded in the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 27 air strikes and 88 MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks led to civilian casualties. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the post said.

Overnight into February 7, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 15 Shahed-136/131 one-way strike drones. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 12 attack UAVs.

The air strikes were recorded in Yablunivka of the Sumy region, Veterynarne, Okhrymivka, Mala Vovcha, Pishchane and Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region, Oleksandropil, Vuhledar and Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region, and Novodarivka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny and Hryhorivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces repelled 21 enemy attacks outside Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka and eight other attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

On the Marinka axis, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where 20 attacks were repelled.

On the Shakhtarske axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack south of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk region.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukraine's defense forces repelled four enemy attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, the defense forces continue to take measures to expand a bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy still attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful assault operations.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck 13 Russian troop concentration areas and two anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian forces also intercepted a Kh-59 guided air missile.

Ukrainian rocket forces struck two enemy command posts, two troop concentration areas, two ammunition depots, and three artillery pieces.