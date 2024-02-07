Enemy Hits Two Districts In Kharkiv, Infrastructure Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck two districts in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, damaging non-residential infrastructure.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary information, hits were recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. There is damage to non-residential infrastructure. At the moment, there are no casualties," Terekhov wrote.

Serhii Melnyk, head of the Kharkiv military garrison, added that there was a hit in the Saltivskyi district.

"Update to the previous report about a hit: a strike was also recorded in the Saltivskyi district of the city," Melnyk wrote on Telegram .

A series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv at around 06:00.