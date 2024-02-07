Creation Of Unmanned Systems Forces An Important Step In Ukraine Army Development - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has said that the establishment of the Unmanned Systems Forces is an important step in the development of the Ukrainian military.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The creation of a new branch of troops in the Ukrainian Armed Forces is an important step in the development of the Ukrainian army. New doctrines, applications, planning, and orders. New approaches. New technologies," Umerov said.

Zelensky signs off decree to create Unmanned Systems Forces

He said that unmanned systems had already created an advantage for Ukraine on the battlefield.

"The next steps of the Unmanned Systems Forces are the development of experience and scaling. Forward to Victory!" Umerov added.

On February 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree initiating the establishment of a separate branch of troops - the Unmanned Systems Forces.