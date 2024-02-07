Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 391,470

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 391,470 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and February 7, 2024, including 890 in the past 24 hours alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,372 (+7) enemy tanks, 11,879 (+22) armored fighting vehicles, 9,387 (+20) artillery systems, 980 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 665 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 332 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,177 (+4) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,849 (+1) cruise missiles, 24 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,486 (+33) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,497 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

War update: 92 combat clashes on front lines in last 24 hours