One Injured As Enemy Attacks Mykolaiv With Drones, Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Mykolaiv with drones and missiles, damaging about 20 residential buildings and injuring one person.

Vitaliy Kim, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Early on February 7, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed-136/131 UAVs and air-launched missiles. Due to the hits, about 20 residential buildings were damaged. One person was injured. The man is receiving the necessary medical assistance. A fire broke out in a section of an underground gas pipeline," he said.

Enemy hits two districts in Kharkiv, infrastructure damaged

According to Kim, a technical structure was damaged and a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility. The fire has been contained.

He added that Ukrainian air defenses destroyed three Shahed-136/131 drones in the Mykolaiv region overnight into Wednesday