Russian Missile Attack: Fire Breaks Out At Apartment Building In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescue workers are heading to the Holosiivskyi district in Kyiv where an apartment building caught fire due to a Russian missile attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"A fire rescue unit is heading to the Holosiivskyi district where, according to preliminary information, a building caught fire," he said.

Later, Klitschko added that the fire had erupted at an apartment building in the Holosiivskyi district.

Illustration photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service