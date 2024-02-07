Russian Missile Attack: Fire Breaks Out At Apartment Building In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescue workers are heading to the Holosiivskyi district in Kyiv where an apartment building caught fire due to a Russian missile attack.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"A fire rescue unit is heading to the Holosiivskyi district where, according to preliminary information, a building caught fire," he said.
Later, Klitschko added that the fire had erupted at an apartment building in the Holosiivskyi district.
Illustration photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
