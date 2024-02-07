Azerbaijani Citizens Start Voting At Embassy In Republic Of Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Voting commenced at 8 a.m. local time on February 7 (03:00 a.m.
Baku time) at the polling station established in Azerbaijan`s
embassy in the Republic of Korea for the snap presidential election
in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing
Azertag.
Seoul, due to the time difference with Baku, marks the first
location where Azerbaijani citizens have begun casting their
ballots.
The voting process adheres to the Constitution of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, the Election Code, and other legislative acts. The
precinct is equipped with the necessary resources. Azerbaijani
citizens aged 18 and above, possessing a valid passport or ID card
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are eligible to participate in the
voting process. Conditions have been established to ensure voters
can express their will freely and independently. Besides
Azerbaijani citizens residing in Korea, those in Seoul for various
reasons and eligible to vote may do so at the station set up at the
embassy of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Korea.
Voting will end at 7 p.m. local time.
