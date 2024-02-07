Polling Stations Opened In Khankandi For First Time And Voting Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan,
polling stations opened in Khankandi and voting began.
Voting has begun in the town of Khankandi, as well as in other
parts of our country, in the extraordinary elections of the
President of Azerbaijan. For the first time in the history of
independent Azerbaijan, the elections are held in Khankandi, Azernews reports.
The 14th polling station of Khankandi electoral district #122 is
located in the central administrative building of the city. At 7:50
the polling station was opened in the presence of observers and
ballot boxes were locked, and at 8:00 voting was announced.
According to the chairman of the polling station Imran Mirzaev,
the polling station was provided with necessary technical and
methodical means, voter lists and information stands were posted.
Booths have been set up for voters, where they can freely express
their position, and the voter turnout is currently being
monitored.
It should be noted that this year's elections are held for the
first time in all internationally recognized territories of
Azerbaijan.
There are 6 million 478 thousand 623 registered voters with the
right to vote in the country. Voters will vote at 6537 polling
stations. There are 26 stations in the liberated territories. Also,
about 23 thousand voters in 37 countries will be able to vote at 49
polling stations.
More than 90 thousand observers have been registered to observe
the elections. 790 of them are international observers. More than
50 thousand observers are representatives of 19 political parties.
In addition, 83 non-governmental organizations operating in
Azerbaijan are also observing the elections. Also, 216
representatives of 109 international media organizations are
observing the elections.
