Azerbaijani Citizens In Turkiye Vote In Five Polling Stations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Konul Mammadova
Voting for presidential elections in Azerbaijan's diplomatic
missions in Turkey started at 08:00 local time, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
Polling stations No. 46 and 47 have been established in the
Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkey, No. 53 and No. 54 in the Consulate
General in Istanbul, and No. 55 in the Consulate General in
Kars.
Citizens of Azerbaijan who live permanently or temporarily in
Turkey, are on a long-term business trip, and who are currently in
Turkey at the age of 18 and have the right to vote can exercise
their right to vote by coming to the polling stations until 19:00
local time.
The voting process is conducted in accordance with the
Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Election Code, and
other legislative acts in this field. Precincts were provided with
the necessary visual aids, and the list of voters who voted was
drawn up.
It should be noted that special bus trips have been organised to
ensure comfortable transportation of Azerbaijanis to the polling
stations within the scope of our diplomatic missions.
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107820605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.