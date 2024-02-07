(MENAFN- IssueWire)

"The Role of a Lifetime ," a contemporary, very American version of a my fair lady type of story, has recently been featured on America Tonight Radio with esteemed host Kate Delaney. The author, James B. Flaherty, takes readers on an exhilarating journey of a young woman who reinvents herself, rises from obscurity, and against all odds, creates an extraordinary existence over-flowing with love and loss, which she navigates with the support of other women-and their friendships.

Bethel Sokoloff is a nobody from nowhere who constructs a path to a world beyond her wildest dreams. A contemporary prince is enchanted by her. His mother, not at all. Bethel worked very hard to inhabit the new skin she invented, to speak the new language, wear the right clothes. She will be enveloped in love, passion, and betrayal. And because she's a scam, she's easily scammed. The powerful mother-in-law finds Bettina-that's the new Bethel--too practiced, too rehearsed.

Bettina is a dream creation-likeable, loveable, infuriating, and amazing. Besides untold wealth (and all it provides and demands) there are men who would give their lives for her. When her world comes crashing down around her, who will matter? Her new life is a roller-coaster of dazzle and disaster.

Author James Flaherty doesn't just titillate you with the traumas and triumphs of this remarkable young woman, he skillfully weaves a narrative that captures the essence of the human experience-at all levels-making it a compelling read for those who want more than a sensuous story of someone thrust into a spotlight of desire and degradation. Flaherty admits to his envy of the brilliance and strength of women's friendships with women, and“The Role of A Lifetime” and this likeable story unexpectedly leans into this emotion.

This lively chat with the author is available on America Tonight Radio with Kate Delaney and is also available in podcast and YouTube formats. The author, James Flaherty, added,“You will be proud of“Bettina,” at times dismayed, but never bored. Look into her lives, loves and louses, and try to walk in her shoes. Could you play that role? And of course, like all of us-aren't you playing a role?” Come play a part in“The Role of A Lifetime” with Kate Delaney.

"The Role of a Lifetime" is now available on Amazon and at major bookstores and online retailers, inviting readers to immerse themselves in a tale that celebrates the indomitable spirit of reinvention and the enduring strength of women's friendships.

