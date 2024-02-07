Photo Of The Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) An official reception by Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tareq for His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Al-Alam Palace in Muscat

