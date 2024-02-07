US CENTCOM: Houthi Fires Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles S. Red Sea, Gulf Of Aden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- US Army said that the Houthi militants fired six anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) at merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In a press release published on x platform early Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that "three of the ASBMs were attempting to hit M/V Star Nasia, a Marshall Island-flagged, Greek owned-and-operated bulk carrier transiting the Gulf of Aden." The attacks happened between 1:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Arabia Standard Time) on February 6.

"At approximately 3:20 a.m., M/V Star Nasia reported an explosion near the ship causing minor damage but no injuries." while "at 2:00 p.m. another missile impacted the water near the ship with no effect," CENTCOM reported.

It added that the "USS Laboon (DDG 58), operating near M/V Star Nasia, intercepted and shot down a third anti-ship ballistic missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthis."

Since January 12, US Army had conducted multiple strikes on Houthi militants' targets in Yemen, pointing out that these actions would protect merchant vessels in the Red Sea. (end)

