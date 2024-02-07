Coventry Orchestra Presents Peter And The Wolf In A Special Children's Concert This Spring

(MENAFN- Pressat) A treat awaits all the family this spring as Coventry's Heart of England Co-operative Concert Orchestra returns with an enchanting musical experience especially for children.

Prokofiev's timeless tale of Peter and the Wolf is the perfect way to introduce young listeners to the orchestra, with narration from actor and presenter, Iain Lauchlan. The programme will also include Toy Symphony, Cinderella, The Typewriter, Theme from E.T Danse Macabre – and many more.

Book the concert in your diary at 3pm on 16th March at Bethel Church , Spon End, Coventry.

The concert will raise funds for Coventry Resource Centre for the Blind and Ninety Nine to One.

Now in its 106th year, the orchestra has been bringing music to Coventry since 1917 and is proudly sponsored by the Heart Of England Cooperative Society. Last year the orchestra raised over £1860 for charities including Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, UNICEF and Global Care.

Ticket prices are £10 adults, £7.50 concessions, £1 children under 16. Available on the door or book in advance:

We're currently recruiting new members! If you're interested, why not contact the orchestra to see about coming along to a rehearsal?